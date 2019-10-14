Bowling Green - James Lewis Turner, 81, of Bowling Green passed away October 12, 2019 at his residence.
The Smiths Grove native was born February 17th, 1938 to the late Jessie Elmer and Linnie Mae Charlton Turner. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Wanda Sue Turner. James was a member of Plano Chapel Church and founded the Turner Family Gospel Music Group alongside his wife. They travelled and sang together for 55 years. He began work with Borders Milk Company in 1955 and retired from Bowling Green City Schools. Above all things, James loved The Lord and his family.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Lois Allen Turner; sons, Odell Turner (Margaret) of Bowling Green and Tim Turner (Anita) of Paducah; grandchildren, Tifanie Costelow (Travis), Jason Turner (Melissa), Mandy Ivitts (B.J.), Tammy Causey (Mike), Cory Turner (Angela), and Justin Miller (Chelsie); 14 great-grandchildren; his only sibling, Aubrey Turner (Patsy) of Bowling Green; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his special furry baby, Bella.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 until service time Wednesday all at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Bowling Green Gardens. Services will be conducted by Pastor Kevin Hinton.