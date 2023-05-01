James M. "Mickey" Johnson, age 72, of Boyce passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2023 at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. The Warren County native was born Monday, September 25, 1950 to the late James Barry Johnson and Emily (Dearing) Johnson. He was a retired postal employee for almost 30 years for The United States Postal Service.
He was a United States Army veteran, proudly serving his country in the Korean war. He was a 1968 graduate of Bowling Green High School. After he retired, he enjoyed traveling going on day-trips, to the beach, a cruise to Alaska, eating out and enjoying various social interactions. He was of the Christian faith, a member of Glendale Baptist Church where he was saved. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed coon-hunting eight days a week and was a member of The National Rifle Association.
He had a love for cars, in which he was specialized in paint and body work. His memories will be lovingly cherished by his wife of 38 years, Kathy Jill Johnson; his two boys, Chris Johnson (Melissa) and Kevin Johnson (Carolyn); his sister, Teresa Miller; his grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Matthew, Patrick, and Leah; his adored bichon, Lulu; and a multitude of special friends also survive.
A celebration of Mickey's life will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation will be prior to the celebration of life from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The National Rifle Association and/or The American Legion.
