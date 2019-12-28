Morgantown - James M. Pendley, 85, of Morgantown passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Butler county native was a son of the late Louis Clyde and Annie Mae Martin Pendley and was preceded in death by his brothers, William Lewis Pendley and Gillis Odell Pendley. James was a 1952 graduate of Morgantown High School, a graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science and attended the University of Louisville. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer and a funeral home owner for over 50 years. Most recently James worked at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green. James was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Cassia Masonic Lodge #272 F& AM and at the time of his death he was the oldest member of the Morgantown First Baptist Church. To his family he was known as "The Admiral." Survivors include his wife of 63 years, June Lee Pendley; two daughters, Joan Pendley (Chris) and Jill Pendley England (Rod); two grandchildren, Lt. Tanner England, U.S. Navy and Shelby Lee England; several special nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in the Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Morgantown. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Masonic Rites will be at 7:00 pm Monday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Gideons International.
