Bowling Green – James Mark Massa, age 69, of Bowling Green departed to Heaven on February 12, 2022 at his residence on Love Valley Ranch. The Cookeville, TN native was born October 18, 1952 to the late Rose Elizabeth (Doeker) Massa and James Dillard Massa. Mark graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a B.S. in Psychology, then he served in the United States Marine Corp. in Vietnam from 1971 until 1977. He went to Christ for The Nations Institute in Dallas, TX. He then married his “beautiful Lebanese woman,” Sharon Lynn Harris in 1979. He was a youth pastor for Maranatha Ministries International in Cookeville, TN. Then, he came to Bowling Green to pastor at Western Kentucky University’s Maranatha Ministries. While serving, they welcomed their sons, Mark Aaron, Seth Josiah and Fredrick James. He ministered as a Deacon and teacher at First Assembly of God for 16 years. Mark graduated from Western Kentucky University with a R.N. Degree during this time. He continued to serve in leadership in South Central Fellowship, and later at Unleash Church. After joining the Air National Guard in 1989, he was placed on Active Duty after 9/11. During this time, he was in the combat zone in Desert Storm, Saudi Arabia, Iraqi Freedom. At his retirement, he retired as Lt. Col. James Mark Massa in December 2012. He received a total of 16 medals, which included two Meritorious Service Medals. After retirement, he pursued a Creative Writing degree and graduated from WKU in 2014. After this, he published the “God’s Heart of War” book series with his excellent understanding of military war strategy combined with spiritual warfare for our victory, where the “War Songs of God” were taught at CFNI. He founded Sons Of the Branch Ministries where he was an author and speaker. Mark and Sharon founded Love Valley Ranch in 1999. This non-profit was founded to help people in need through love and support, both spiritually and financially. His survivors include his loving wife of 42 1/2 years, Sharon (Harris) Massa; sons, Mark Aaron Massa (James Worsham), Seth Josiah Massa, and Fredrick “Rick” James Massa (Megan); sisters, Sarah Key (Ron), and Rachel Cunningham; brother, Michael Massa (Nancy); granddaughter, Addison Quinn Massa; several joy-filled nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. Massa’s funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to his non-profit, Love Valley Ranch: 6740 Richardsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
