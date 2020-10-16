Bowling Green - James "Mike" Michael Moore, 61, of Bowling Green KY passed away at the Medical Center on October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Lee and Suzanne F. Moore, and his brother Dr. Jerry "Buddy" Moore, Jr.
Mike was employed most recently at Shop HQ, but had several stops along his career path, including Parker's Texaco, Phillips Ice, Shop at Home Carpets, and most notably the owner of the "Center of the Universe" Hilltopper BP. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and WKU Fan, as well as an amateur guitarist and music enthusiast. Mike's pride and joy were his family, friends, and numerous pets.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Elissa Pennington Moore, his children Wayne (Miranda) Hills, Amy (Eric) Miller, Sara Moore, and Katie (Mason) Rector. Grandchildren include Toria and Logan Miller, Tripp Pardue, Adam James Stewart, and Christine "Cricket" Hills. He is also survived by his siblings, Steven A. (Nan) Moore, Thomas C. (Judy) Moore, and John Patrick (Annette) Moore. Several nieces, nephews and many extended family members also survive.
Visitation will be from 1 until 4 pm on Sunday October 18th, 2020 with a Celebration of Life at 4 pm. all at the J.C Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Cremation was chosen. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, and/or the American Cancer Society.