Bowling Green - James Milton Coulter, 81, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, November 16 at home. The Casey County native is a son of the late Elizabeth Settles Kaiser and J.C. Coulter. James was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the owner of Insuror's of Kentucky. He was an avid golfer and loved Dale Hollow Lake. He lived life to the fullest and was loved by many. James is survived by his wife, Teresa Hargis Coulter; two daughters, Emily Coulter Britt (Aaron) and Stephanie Coulter Heidorf (Brad); one son, Steve Coulter; one brother, Ron Coulter (Shirley). Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS