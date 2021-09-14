Bowling Green – James Monroe “Monty” Austin, age 73, born December 23, 1947 in Chattanooga, TN died Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:24 AM after a battle with Covid. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 16 with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy may be made to Southside Baptist Church.