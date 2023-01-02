Franklin - James N Gamble age 74 of Franklin Ky passed away on December 31st 2022 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green Ky. He was a native of the Simpson County area. He was the son of the late James Henry Gamble and Sophia Bryant. He is survived by his wife Patricia Gamble of Franklin Ky, Two sisters Patricia Woodard (Franklin Ky) Beverly Sutton(William) of Bowling Green Ky, Two brothers Ricky Bryant (Suzie) and Rayburn Bryant both of Bowling Green Ky. Visitation will be Friday January 6, 2023 at 11:00 am, Funeral Service will follow starting at 1:00 pm both will be held at Alpha Missionary Baptist Church Franklin, Ky Burial will be at Shady Rest Cemetery, Franklin Ky
Arrangements entrusted to Franklin Funeral Directors
