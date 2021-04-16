Mequon, WI - Mr. James Garman of Mequon, WI passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 while surrounded by his loving family. He was 79 years old.
James was born in Smiths Grove, KY on October 6, 1941, son of Floyd and Beatrice (nee East) Garman. He attended local schools before earning his degree at University of Wisconsin- Madison. On June 8, 1963, he was united in marriage with Marlys Hamilton in Beloit, WI. Following his retirement, the couple moved to Smiths Grove, KY, returning back to Wisconsin in 2013.
Mr. Garman had a deep-seated love of the land and enjoyed farming and raising black angus cattle. He held an interest in GMC motorhomes, loved watching UW Badger sports and enjoyed life on the river in Mequon.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Marlys, their children Heather (Tim) Schneider and Jim (Mari) Garman, Jr, and grandchildren Tori & TJ Schneider, Jake and Matt Garman. He is further survived by brother Rev. Tom (Paulette) Garman, sisters Gwen (Jim) Garrett and Kathy (Chris) Durbin, nieces, nephews, other family and friends, as well as his faithful canine companion, Rosie. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation and services will be Sunday, April 18th at the Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, WI. An additional celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled for later this summer as well.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's association in his name.
