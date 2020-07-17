Scottsville - James Nelson Watts, age 84, died Thursday July 16, 2020 at the Medical Center at Scottsville.
The Allen County native was the son of the late Claude Kelly Watts and Nealie Weaver Watts, also preceding him in death was his wife Patty Jo Thornton Watts and two brothers, Claude Kelly Watts, Jr. and Clarence Edward Watts. Jim had a profession of faith at a young age and joined Friendship Church in Settle, Ky.
He is survived by two daughters Tana Hancock (Matt) of Scottsville and Sharon Windham (Steve) of Alvaton, KY, four grandchildren, Marcus Hancock, Bridget Hancock, Spencer Windham, and Stewart Windham, two great grandchildren Caden and Addilyn Hancock, sister Ann W. Brown (Maxie "Bubby"), brother Robert Watts (Patsy), best friend Fern Brownsfield and her family, two step granddaughters Christy Bryce and Mindy Hutchins and their families, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday July 19, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be Sunday July 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Please know that face mask will be required for this visitation and funeral.
