Bowling Green – James Otis Hoff, Jr. 72 of DeSoto, Missouri died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Missouri native was a son of the late James O. Hoff and Marie Hoff who survives. He was a truck driver, and served in the U.S. Army and was deployed four times to Viet Nam during his active duty.
His survivors include two sons, Steven Hoff (Angie) and James O. Hoff (Pam); four daughters, Monica Milam (Kelly), Jaime McDonald (Roger), Amanda Reynolds (Thomas) and Brandy Keith (Nick); 11 grandchildren, Joshua Milam, Samara Milam, Brandon Bennett, Samantha Bennett, Ace Miller, Jonathan Hoff-Evans, Zoe Reynolds, Keira Reynolds, James Tyler Hutton, Mary-Elizabeth Keith and Robert Keith; one great grandchild, Cason Dill and one to soon arrive- Ophelia Russell; four brothers, Robert Hoff, David Hoff, Shane Hoff and Kevin Hoff; one sister, Nancy McCabe; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
