Photo: James Otis Hoff, Jr.

Bowling Green – James Otis Hoff, Jr. 72 of DeSoto, Missouri died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Missouri native was a son of the late James O. Hoff and Marie Hoff who survives. He was a truck driver, and served in the U.S. Army and was deployed four times to Viet Nam during his active duty.