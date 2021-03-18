Louisville - James Paul Harris was born to Dorothy Harris and the late Skiles Harris in Bowling Green, Kentucky on February 13, 1956. James Paul, known as JP, was an entrepreneur, avid polo player and swimmer, and a devoted father to Julia and Spencer Harris. He started several technology and telecommunications companies in Atlanta, Lexington, and Louisville. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with degrees in economics and agriculture.
JP is survived by: Julia and Spencer; his sisters, Skila and Linda Harris; his mother Dorothy Harris; brother-in-law, Peter Range; nephew, Zach Range; and former wives, Liz Harris and Patty Lundy.
He and his quick, irreverent wit will be dearly missed by everyone. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM at Kerr Brother Funeral Home at 463 East Main, Lexington, Kentucky, followed by a brief service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Dv8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation in Lexington.