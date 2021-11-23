BOWLING GREEN - James Pendleton of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday November 22, 2021. He was 84 years old.
Born to the late Cora and Ernest Pendleton, James is also preceded in death by his son James "Jimmy" Pendleton, Jr. and siblings Herman, Johnny, Thomas, Jr. Pendleton and Nannie Mae Mallory. James is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Hightower Pendleton; grandson Nathan Pendleton; great granddaughter Addlyn; brother Donald Pendleton (Charlotte); several nieces and nephews.
James was a firefighter for more than 26 years with the Bowling Green Fire Dept. He also found time to raise beef cattle and farm tobacco while working at the local livestock market. James was caring and loyal. He was work hardy and always giving of his time.
Visitation for James Pendleton will be held Sunday November 28th from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Monday beginning at 9:00am until the time of the service at 11:00am, all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Interment to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.