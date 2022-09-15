Bowling Green – James “Pete” Talley, 86 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Hospice House.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Jacob Talley and Lera Nichols Talley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Earl Talley and a sister, Mildred Dunning. Pete was a truck driver and a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting and spoiling the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
His survivors include his wife Nellie “Bea” Talley; son, Terrill Talley (Pam); daughter, Vickie Talley; two grandsons, Brandon Lyons (Maranda) and Patrick Lyons (Amanda); five great grandchildren, Garrett Lyons, Coltyn Lyons, Savanah Lyons, Payton Lyons, Brody Lyons; one brother, Eugene Talley (Anna); four sisters, Lois Oliver (Ed), Judy Copas, Barbara Cowles, Wanda Cowles; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104
