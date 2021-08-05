Bowling Green - Jimmy Bell, 58 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Charles and Clara Key Bell and is preceded in death by a brother, Roy Bell. Jimmy was a self employed plumber.
His survivors are two sons, Michael Bell (Staci) and Jacob Bell; Hijo, Jose Garcia; one daughter, Jennifer Johnston; seven grandchildren; one brother, Kenny Bell (Lana) two sisters, Linda Carter (Tommy) and Lisa Bell; his companion, Lisa Papierz; one sister-in-law, Yolanda Bell; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.