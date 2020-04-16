James Ray Bunch, 85, passed away at his residence on April 15, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY.
James Ray was born in Warren County, KY on May 10th, 1935 to James William and Mary Novice Elrod Bunch. James Ray graduated from Bristow and married his high school sweetheart, Marie Cowles Bunch, who precedes him in death. Marie passed away just twelve days before James Ray. They were both members of Lost River Church of Christ and cherished their time with the congregation.
James Ray is also preceded in death by his mother and father, James William and Mary Novice Elrod Bunch, his brother, Bobby L. Bunch, and sister, Mary Yvonne Floyd.
James Ray is survived by his three sons: James Ray (Jimmy) Bunch Jr. (Vicki), William David Bunch (Morgan), and Jonathan Cowles Bunch; two sisters Brenda Hale (Terry) and Wanda Wilson; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
James Ray will be remembered for his countless stories, ability to talk to anyone he met as he never met a stranger, humor, and commitment to his family. Due to social distancing, a celebration of life for both James Ray and Marie Cowles Bunch will be held at a later date. Since James Ray had such a love for his dogs as did Marie, donations can be made in their memory to Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.
Commented