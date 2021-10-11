Bowling Green - James Ray Cowles age 73 of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday in the Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. Ray was born in Bowling Green to the late Avert and Eardine Keown Cowles, and is the husband of the late Linda Reece Phelps Cowles. Ray retired from the Bowling Green Fire Department. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
Ray is survived by his daughter, Kelli Cowles of Bowling Green, his sons, Jeremey Ray Cowles and James Chadrick Cowles all of Bowling Green, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Ray requested to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. A Tribute by the Bowling Green Fire Department will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, October 16, at the Bowling Green Fire Department on Fairview Ave. in the Administration Building next to the fire department.