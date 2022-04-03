Bowling Green – James Ray King, age 93, passed away Saturday April 2, 2022 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Macon County, Tennessee native was the son of the late Sedford King and Sara Etta Driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Whittimore and Bonnie Cates and one great-grandson, Ethan Falls. James was a Member of Providence Knob Baptist Church for over 40 years, he loved the Lord, he loved his family and he never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Turner King, two daughters, Charlotte Falls (Robert) and Judy Martin (Mike), two brothers, James Driver (LouElla) and Thomas Driver, four grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson (Rick), Krista Hunt (Craig), Jimmy Falls (Rayna) and Ashley Mayhall (Lloyd), nine great-grandchildren, Delaney Davis (Clay), Dillon Wilson, Kalyn Hunt, Carson Hunt, Neal Falls, Evan Falls, Bristol Falls, Ryan Mayhall and Chase Mayhall, several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be Tuesday April 5, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM and Wednesday April 6, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Providence Knob Baptist Church or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The family would like to offer a sincere Thank You to the staff at Hopkins Center and Hospice of Southern Kentucky for the wonderful care shown to Mr. King.
