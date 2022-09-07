Bowling Green - James "Red" Whittaker Jr. age 76 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday. James was born in Bowling Green to the late James Elvis and Alma Johnson Whittaker and is also proceeded in death by sisters and brother, Mildred, Sheila, Sharon, Martha, and William. He is the husband of the late Johnetta Glass Whittaker. James was a retired Supervisor for Cutler Hammer/Eaton Corp. and a Baptist.
James is survived by his daughters, Lequetta Whittaker, Lonetta Creek (Chris) both of Bowling Green. Sisters, Brenda Faye Shuttleworth, Dorothy Anderson (Donnie), Brothers, Dewayne Whittaker (Liz), Wallace Whittaker (Brenda) both of Russellville. Grandchildren, Nick Hays (Lauren), Cassi Baker (Michael), Laura Inscoe (Eric), and Lauren Creek. Great grandchildren, Michael (Boog), Ava, Lilly (Wee), Jack, Baylor, Millie, and Briley. His faithful companion Chewey.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 9:00 am Friday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.
