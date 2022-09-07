Bowling Green - James "Red" Whittaker Jr. age 76 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday. James was born in Bowling Green to the late James Elvis and Alma Johnson Whittaker and is also proceeded in death by sisters and brother, Mildred, Sheila, Sharon, Martha, and William. He is the husband of the late Johnetta Glass Whittaker. James was a retired Supervisor for Cutler Hammer/Eaton Corp. and a Baptist.