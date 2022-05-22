Cave City – James Robert “Jim” Firkins, age 74, of Cave City passed away on May 21, 2022 at his home. The Barren County native was born on April 23, 1948 to the late Robert and Christine Davis Firkins. He was married to Nancy Cox Firkins, who survives. Jim retired as a color analyst from R.R. Donnelley, and was a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church. Besides his wife he leaves to honor his memory – three daughters, Tracy McBrayer (Kent) of Bowling Green, Stephanie London (Richie) of Glasgow and Amanda Medley (Wesley) of Glasgow; one son, Scott Firkins of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Anne Claire Duvall (Jay Thomas), Ashton McBrayer, Travis London, Branson London, Addison London, Garret Medley and Gracey Medley; two great-grandchildren, Adleigh Cook and Andy Cook; one sister, Kathy Simpson of Glasgow and beloved dog, Maggie. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved dog Sadie. The visitation will be Tuesday, May 24 from 2 – 7 PM, and Wednesday, May 25 from 9-11 AM at Patton Funeral Home’s Cave City Chapel. The funeral will be at 11 AM, Wednesday at Patton Funeral Home’s Cave City Chapel with burial in Cave City Cemetery.
The arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home’s Cave City Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
