Bowling Green — James Robert Key, 83, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
James was a native of Monroe Co. and was born July 4, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents James Harry Key and Gladys Wimpee Key and one sister Mary Louise Scholten.
James was a retired self-employed welder and was a member of the Baptist faith. He also served in the U. S. Air Force.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Wilma Felts Key. Three sons Robert Alan Key (Candace), Gerald Key (Crystal) and Stacey Dale Key. One brother Bobby Key (Linda) and three wonderful grandchildren James Lewis Key, Audrey Reagle (Cody) and Ariel Likens (Brent) and seven wonderful great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Monday, November 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm and Monday 10:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.
