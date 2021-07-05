Smiths Grove – James Roy Morehead, 96 of Smiths Grove died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Darrell and Lena Dorsey Morehead and is preceded in death by his wife Mable Dee Price Morehead. He was a farmer and tv repairman. Roy was one of the oldest living members at Oak Forest Baptist Church.
His survivors include his sister-in-law, Sylvia Easton (Julian); two brothers-in-law, Aaron Beals and James Price (Dixie); several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Chuck and Chris Johnson and their family; also his extended family from Oak Forest Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial at Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.