Bowling Green - James Shelton, known to many as Jim or Jimmy, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Jim was born in Trenton, NJ where he lived until 1988, when he moved to Bowling Green, KY for his job at Weyerhaeuser. In 2015, he retired from International Paper. Jim earned his associate degree from Western Kentucky University, and was most proud of his family and would talk to others for hours about his daughters and grandchildren who were the loves of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Margaret Shelton, and his brother, Howard Shelton. He was survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda McCloughan Shelton; his two daughters, Brooke Shelton and her Fianc?, Edwin Pfaff, and Nichole Shelton Holtgraver and her husband, Michael Holtgraver; two grandchildren, Preston and Olivia Holtgraver; one sister, Joanne Shelton Rozelle; one brother, Robert Shelton; along with several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be 6:00 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until time of the service Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS