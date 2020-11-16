Bowling Green - James Shelton, known to many as Jim or Jimmy, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Jim was born in Trenton, NJ where he lived until 1988, when he moved to Bowling Green, KY for his job at Weyerhaeuser. In 2015, he retired from International Paper. Jim earned his associate degree from Western Kentucky University, and was most proud of his family and would talk to others for hours about his daughters and grandchildren who were the loves of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Margaret Shelton, and his brother, Howard Shelton. He was survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda McCloughan Shelton; his two daughters, Brooke Shelton and her Fianc?, Edwin Pfaff, and Nichole Shelton Holtgraver and her husband, Michael Holtgraver; two grandchildren, Preston and Olivia Holtgraver; one sister, Joanne Shelton Rozelle; one brother, Robert Shelton; along with several nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be 6:00 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until time of the service Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the funeral home.