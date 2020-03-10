Bowling Green - James "Zeke" Simmons, 65, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. The Louisville native was the son of the late James Earl Simmons and Frances Scharer Wohner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Josephine Emma Simmons.
Mr. Simmons worked as a truck loader for IGA. He was a member of the Mason's.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 14 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 13 and from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 14 at the funeral home.
He is survived by a son, Jacob E. Simmons (Elizabeth); a sister, Linda Leonard (Jackie); his significant other of 16 years, Linda Bixler; a step-daughter, Trina Vanderwerf (Scott); four step-grandchildren, Alix, Andi, Brena, and Bryce; five step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
