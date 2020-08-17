Bowling Green - James "Steve" Morrison, 61, of Bowling Green, KY returned to his heavenly father on Saturday August 15th, 2020. Steve was born on April 28th, 1959 in Bowling Green, KY and was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and member of Hillvue Heights Church. He was honored to have been loved by his wife, Suzanne Morrison, for 38 years. Steve was passionate about his family and the Bowling Green community. He was preceded in death by his father James "Jimmy" Morrison. He was survived by his children, Matt Morrison (Melanie) and Michelle Thurman (Matt); grandchildren, Hadley, Madeline, and Kela Morrison; his mother, Ramona Morrison; sisters, Kay Belcher (Mark) and Bev Stephens (Bill); and several nieces and nephews. Anyone who knew Steve knew he was a proud graduate of Bowling Green High School, Class of 1977. He was the founder and owner of PRO Security & Fire. Steve loved coaching youth sports and giving back to the community. He coached the Little League Dodgers, multiple Warren County All-Star teams, served 24 years on the Crime Stoppers board (2-time president), played football at Georgetown College, member of the Builders Association, associate member of the Realtors Association, member of the Masonic Lodge #503, proud WKU Alum, member of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, and a member of the Green River Gun Club. Visitation will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Wednesday August 19th from 4pm - 7pm. The funeral will be held at Hillvue Heights Church on Thursday August 20th at 1:00pm. Visitation will be held from 11am - 1pm at Hillvue. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Green River Gun Club, in memory of Steve Morrison, to 4848 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS