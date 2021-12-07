Bowling Green – James Terrell Greer, 81 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Warren County native was a son of the late Charles Owen Greer and Bernice Dickey Greer Cavendish. He was a billard repairman, served in the U S Air Force , was employed by Houchens (Jr. Food) and was manager of a women’s shoe store in Indianapolis, Indiana and most importantly was a born again Christian since October 24, 2021. Terrell had many family members and friends. There will be no services as cremation was his choice under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.