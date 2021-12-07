Bowling Green – James Terrell Greer, 81 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. The Warren County native was a son of the late Charles Owen Greer and Bernice Dickey Greer Cavendish. He was a billard repairman, served in the U S Air Force , was employed by Houchens (Jr. Food) and was manager of a women’s shoe store in Indianapolis, Indiana and most importantly was a born again Christian since October 24, 2021. Terrell had many family members and friends. There will be no services as cremation was his choice under the direction of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.