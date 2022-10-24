Bowling Green - Mr. James Thomas "J.T." Brown, age 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his residence with his wife of 66 years by his side. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11 am in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104) with visitation from 9 am until time of service. Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at Old Zion Methodist Church Cemetery (8970 Old Bowling Green Road, Glasgow, KY. 42141). J.T. was born June 1, 1930, in Flatrock, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Nadine Furlong Brown; his son, Mark Douglas Brown (Stephen) of Jacksonville, FL; his daughter, Marsha Brown Nauman (Nick) of Bowling Green, KY; and one grandchild, Amelia Elizabeth Nauman of Logan, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Alton Brown and Lois Grinstead Guynn; a sister, Bernice Mae Miller and a brother, Robert L. Brown. J.T. joined the Flatrock Methodist Church at an early age and continued to attend a Methodist church wherever he lived, including Old Zion Methodist Church for many years. J.T. worked for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad (L&N) for 39 years before retiring early at the age of 56. A graduate of Bowling Green High School, he began his career at age 18 with L&N as a Signal Helper. At age 20, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Upon his return to the States, he resumed his work at L&N as a Signalman. In 1960, he was transferred to Louisville, KY and promoted to Draftsman, then served as Signal Inspector, Hot Box Detector Inspector, finally transferring to Jacksonville, FL when L&N merged with Seaboard Coastline and CSX Transportation where he served as Electronics Engineer and Supervisor of Construction covering system-wide territory from Chicago to New Orleans. J.T. spent his retirement in Barren County, KY enjoying time on the lake with friends, looking for treasures at yard sales, growing tomatoes and blackberries in his garden and doing repair work in his garage while drinking coffee. If he couldn't fix something, it couldn't be fixed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hosparus Health Barren River.
+2
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Funeral Homes
“Offering Compassionate Service and Advice during the most difficult of times.” The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funera…