Bowling Green - James Thomas Shelton, 58, passed away on December 2, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:00 until the service time at 11:00 a.m., all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. J.C. Kirby & Son has been entrusted with arrangements.