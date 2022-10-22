Newnan, Georgia - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of James Virgil (JV) Rush on Thursday October 20th, 2022. A native of Bowling Green, KY, JV was born Sept. 7th, 1935 to James Frederick and Beatrice Howell Rush.
JV is survived by his wife, Vanessa G. Rush; Step-son Justin Gentry, Grandchildren Brady and Seth Gentry; Step-daughter Rachel Hall (Sam), grandchildren Savannah, Ryann, and Samuel J Hall. Daughter, Tammy Rush Dugger; Grandchildren Katie Dugger Hill (Eric) (Jackson and Madison Hill); Leslie Dugger Carman (Nathan) (Lillie and Lyza); Michael Dugger; and Rush Dugger. Daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Rush; Grandchildren Cal Long and Courtney Long. Son, James Kelley Rush (Mari); Grandchildren Kelli Rush Casagrande (Dan) (Everett and Caroline); Konner Rush. Son, Joe David Rush (Meredith); Grandchildren Anna Jo Rush and Daniel Luck Rush. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sue Potter Rush.
JV attended Western Kentucky University and was in the Army National Guard as a staff sergeant. He pursued many different ventures professionally, settling most recently as an agent in the trucking business. He was a man of many talents and achievements. JV was an entrepreneur, inventor, musician, artist and ventriloquist puppeteer. He was also known for his storytelling abilities and was truly gifted at wood carving. JV was an adept golfer and archer; in fact he had a passion for sports of all kinds. He loved watching his grandchildren play soccer and he loved cheering for Western Kentucky basketball. JV was a true craftsman as well, building everything from furniture to houses. However, what made JV the most remarkable and memorable was his honesty, dependability, and youthful spirit.
The Funeral Services are to be held on October 25th at 12:00 Noon at J.C Kirby and Son Funeral Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green Ky 42103. The visitation will be from 10:30am-12pm and the burial service will be at Fairview Cemetery at 1pm.
