BOWLING GREEN – James W. “Brotha” Waller Jr., of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the age of 61 years. Walk-Through Visitation-10:00 AM- 12:30 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky.Private Funeral Service-Saturday, January 30, 2021. Interment-First Baptist Rockfield Church Cemetery, Rockfield, Kentucky 42274. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.