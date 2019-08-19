BOWLING GREEN - James W. "Jake" Willis, 90 of Bowling Green died Sunday Aug. 18, 2019 at Signature Health Care.
The Warren County native was preceded in death by his parents and three daughters, Vickie, Connie & Judy Willis; two brothers, Wayne and Jack Willis; three sisters, Lillian Rippy, Virginia Baker and Helen Howell. He was a Korean War Army Veteran, retired maintenance employee for Western Kentucky University and a carpenter supervisor. Jake was a member of Flatrock Methodist Church.
His survivors include his wife, Mila Willis; one son, James Wesley Willis , one daughter, Amy Donnelly; four grandsons, Wesley Willis, Tyler Willis, Justin Donnelly (Stephanie) and Brian Donnelly(Paige); three great granddaughter; two brothers, Pete Willis and Willard Willis.
Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.