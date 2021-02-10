Bowling Green - James W. Spears, age 75, passed away in Scottsville, Kentucky at The Medical Center. The Bowling Green native was born August 9, 1945 to the late John Spears and Eva Mae Hymer.
James was the retired owner of Warren Motors. He was a funny and outgoing person who was often referred to as "The life of the party." He loved spending time with his friends and family, which brought him joy. He sought the good in people that many would not have seen, with a great ability to forgive and take care of others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Estill Hymer, Sr.; brothers, Billy C. Mooreman, Kenneth Lewis, and Junior Hymer.
His memory will be cherished by his wife of 28 years, Bonnie Sue Spears; his daughters, Tracy Spears Tabor of Scottsville, Sherry Spears Brown (Steven) of Bowling Green, and Sarah Ellis Stockton (Tracy) of Burkesville; sons, Michael Ellis (Nova) of Halstead, Kansas, and Thomas Ellis (Kristen) of Exeter, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Joshua Tutor, Katelyn Tabor, Justin Tutor, Zachary Tabor, Madison Brown, Andy Ellis, Jessica Cox, Megan Montgomery, Josh Stockton, William Stockton, Katie Ellis, Roger Ellis, Hannah Ellis, and Michael Ellis; great-grandchildren, Owen Tutor, Emerald Tutor, Cheyanne Montgomery, Mason Montgomery and Colt Montgomery; brothers, Donnie Spears (Kaye), Raymond Hymer (Gwen), Larry Hymer (Mindy), and Michael Hymer (Evon); sisters, Ann Gibson, Brenda Lewis (James), and Arnetta Alcorn (Kenny); and a host of other relatives also survive.
A Celebration of James' life will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodburn Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in his memory to Hosparus- Barren River and/or Woodburn Baptist Church. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.