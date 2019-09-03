Bowling Green - James Walker Mosley "Haha," 82, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away at the Medical Center on August 31, 2019. Born in Hadley, to the late Oakley Case and Maude Mardell Price Mosley, he was a member of Highland Baptist Church and worked for Bluegrass Construction as a superintendent. He also served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Marie Lindsey. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ruth Marie Arnold Mosley of Bowling Green; son, James Steven Mosley (Marti) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Walker Case Mosley, Asher Lane Mosley, Tory Lindsey, and Will Scott; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service is to be held at a later date, due to family request. Cremation was chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.