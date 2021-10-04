Bowling Green – Wilford Rone, 88, of Bowling Green passed away October 2, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery.