Franklin, KY – Mr. James Willard Allen, age 69, of Franklin, KY, entered into rest Sunday, June 21st, 2020, at 1:00 PM at his residence. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 25th, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 8:30 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home. Masks will be required to attend this visitation. A private family funeral will be held Friday, June 26th, 2020 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County. Willard was born on July 17th, 1950 in Logan County, KY to the late J.W.Allen and the late Mary Elizabeth Turner Allen. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Allen.
He is survived by his lovely wife of 32 years, Pat Allen; 3 sons, Will Allen of Minneapolis, MN; Keith Allen (Linda) of Disputanta, VA and Craig Allen (Maggie) of Deephaven, MN; 2 step-daughters, Muffin Steers Farese (John) of Oxford, MS and Samantha Steers Curd (Paul) of Gallatin, TN; 5 grandchildren, Abby Allen, Owen Allen, Ashley Allen, Nell Allen and Henry Allen; 5 step-grandchildren, Emma Reed Farese, Ellis Farese, J.P. Courtney, Stannard Farese and Anna Grace Courtney; 1 brother, Bobby Allen (Christine) of Russellville, KY.
Willard was a loving husband, devoted father and brother and loyal friend known in his community as an outstanding farmer and businessman. He was an avid golfer and UK’s biggest basketball fan who will be most remembered for his giving and gentle spirit. Willard always nurtured through humor! Each year he loved spending the 2nd weekend in August with family and friends playing in the Franklin Country Club’s Men’s Invitational Tournament. Holidays at home with his family always had him at the head of the table.
He worked his whole life as a farmer and was awarded the F-S Agricultural Leadership Award in 2008. Willard attended First Baptist Church in Franklin, KY.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Marie Pitts, 1006 Seng Ave. Franklin, KY. 42134 or First Baptist Church, 303 East Cedar Street, Franklin, KY. 42134. Donations may be mailed or dropped off at the funeral home.
