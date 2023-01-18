SCOTTSVILLE – James William Brown Jr. (Bill/Billy) died Monday January 16, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Fredericksburg, VA on January 1, 1940 and the first New Years Baby, he was the son of the late James William Brown and Sophia Conway Harding Brown. He worked as a plumber, loved the outdoors, was an avid woodworker, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and had a smile that could light up a room. To know him was to love him, he will be greatly missed. Preceding him in death, his soulmate, the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Geraldine Brown and two beloved sons, Matt and Timmy Brown.
Surviving is his two sons, Greg Brown (Yankee) and Jeff Brown (Lynn), his daughter Teresa Cartmill (Jason), 15 grandchildren: Kevin, Hunter, Brittany, Kellie, Justin, Jeremy, Jonathan, Levi, Luke , Sophie, Ava, Jase, Katlin, Preston, and Kayla, 13 great grandchildren, five siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday January 20, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
A memorial Service will be held Friday January 20th at 2:00 PM at the T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
