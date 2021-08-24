Bowling Green, KY – James William “Jimmy” Felts, 84, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 14, 1937, in Warren Co. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Dorothy Felts and his beloved grandson Benjamin Bray. Jimmy was a retired department supervisor at Cutler-Hammer/Eaton Corp. He was a founding member of Living Hope Baptist Church. He was active in Promise Keepers and Greenwood Optimists Club. Survivors include his wife Wanda Felts, two sons Alex Felts of Rockfield and Grant Morris of Bowling Green. Two daughters Lynn Hopkins of Charlotte, NC, and Patricia Morris Crouch of Bowling Green. Also one sister Wilma Key (James) of Rockfield and five precious grandchildren Lacey Velarde (Lou) and Erin Hopkins all of Arlington, VA, Nicole Felts (Dustin), Elliott Morris (Rali) and Sara Felts all of Bowling Green, KY. Ten precious great-grandchildren also survive. Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 9:30 am until 12 noon at Living Hope Baptist Church Worship Center. Funeral will be Thursday at 12 noon at the church. Burial will in Fairview Cemetery #2 and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hope House Ministries.
