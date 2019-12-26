Bowling Green - James Charles "BoBo" York age 72 of Bowling Green, died Dec, 23. He owned York's Used Tires. He is survived by his wife Wanda York and a daughter Elizabeth York both of Bowling Green. Visitation will be form 9:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, with the funeral service starting at 11:00 am at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in James memory.
