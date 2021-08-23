Louisville – Jamie Ray Massey, 42, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. A native of Bowling Green, KY, he was an IT engineer and of Baptist faith. Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Ray Massey. He is survived by his husband of 12 years, Richard Coomer; mother, Kathy (Logsdon) Massey and sister, Sondra Massey (Martin). His funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.