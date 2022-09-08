Alvaton - Jan Brugger, 66, of Alvaton, Kentucky, died September 5, 2022 with loved ones at his side. Jan was born in Tucson, Arizona and this is where he married the love of his life on December 3, 1983. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 15, 1973.
He is survived by his beloved wife Kelly Dawn Brugger (nee Whitaker), brother Jack (Helen) Brugger and sister Jill (Terence) Sluder, as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Jan will be very missed by his family as well as an abundance of friends he made through the years. We are so thankful that seeing him again is "Just Around The Corner."
Memorial will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, September 17, 2022, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1035 Mt. Olivet Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky, 42101.
