Bowling Green – Jan G. Allis, age 78, of Bowling Green passed away at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky on Friday, March 31, 2023. He is the son of the late Bert Allis and Leah Salisbury Allis Gallup. Jan served in the United States Navy as a Naval Photographer from 1965 until 1970. In 1971, he and his wife originated the Country Peddler. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1974, and then began his career in the Civil Service where he remained for over twenty years. After retirement he founded and operated many businesses in Winchester and Bowling Green Kentucky. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Allis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue French Allis; A daughter, Karen (David) Bridges of Winchester; A sister, Diane (Ted) Wurzburg of Geneseo, New York; A brother, Richard (Janet) Allis of Peachtree City, Georgia; Two grandchildren, Tristan (Audrey) Bridges, and Kiona Bridges; Two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Maddox; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel at 10:00am. Visitation will be on Wednesday April 5, 2023 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm, and again on Thursday from 9:00am until time of service. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society or the Hospice house of Southern Kentucky.
Jan G. Allis
+1
+1
Tags
BGDailyNewsObits
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Funeral Homes
“Offering Compassionate Service and Advice during the most difficult of times.” The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funera…