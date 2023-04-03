Jan G. Allis, age 78, of Bowling Green passed away at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky on Friday, March 31, 2023. He is the son of the late Bert Allis and Leah Salisbury Allis Gallup. Jan served in the United States Navy as a Naval Photographer from 1965 until 1970. In 1971, he and his wife originated the Country Peddler. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1974, and then began his career in the Civil Service where he remained for over twenty years. After retirement he founded and operated many businesses in Winchester and Bowling Green Kentucky. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Allis.