Jan G. Allis, age 78, of Bowling Green passed away at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky on Friday, March 31, 2023. He is the son of the late Bert Allis and Leah Salisbury Allis Gallup. Jan served in the United States Navy as a Naval Photographer from 1965 until 1970. In 1971, he and his wife originated the Country Peddler. He graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1974, and then began his career in the Civil Service where he remained for over twenty years. After retirement he founded and operated many businesses in Winchester and Bowling Green Kentucky. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Allis.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue French Allis; A daughter, Karen (David) Bridges of Winchester; A sister, Diane (Ted) Wurzburg of Geneseo, New York; A brother, Richard (Janet) Allis of Peachtree City, Georgia; Two grandchildren, Tristan (Audrey) Bridges, and Kiona Bridges; Two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Maddox; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel at 11:00am. Visitation will be on Wednesday April 5, 2023 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm, and again on Thursday from 9:00am until time of service. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society or the Hospice house of Southern Kentucky.
