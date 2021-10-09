Bowling Green - Jane Forshee Brown passed peacefully of natural causes at the age of 79 in her home in Florence, AZ, on Aug 19, 2021. Born in Bridgeport, CT, Jane spent most of her life in Bowling Green, KY. In 1987, Jane and her family moved to the San Francisco area, where they lived for several years. She returned to Kentucky in 1993, and most recently moved to Florence in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Brown, father Moye Forshee, and two sisters, Beverly Bray and Norma Elliott. She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Brown of Queen Creek, AZ; son Paul Brown of Sacramento, CA; mother Margaret Forshee and sister Tina Lowe of Bowling Green, KY, and sister Peggy Beach of Kingston Springs, TN.
No services are planned at this time but a celebration of life will happen at a later date.