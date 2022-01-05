...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past weekend continues to cause the river to
rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until late tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 29.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Wednesday was 30.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 19.0 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ TO
10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Snow beginning mid to late morning. Peak snowfall noon
til 6 PM.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
