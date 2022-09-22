Bowling Green – Jane Smith Coleman, age 87, died September 21, 2022 in Bowling Green, KY. Jane is survived by her brother Morris (Martha) of Franklin TN, and her four sons: Jerre (Linda) of Middletown, NY; John of Fleming Island, FL; Steve (Jennifer) of Rome, GA; and Rob (Tonya) of Allen, TX. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jerre Ward Coleman of Bowling Green, KY and her parents Morris H. Smith and Mary Emma Alexander Smith of Glasgow, KY.
Jane was born January 3, 1935 in Glasgow KY. At an early age, Jane began her lifelong love of music studying and excelling at both piano and voice. After graduating high school, she briefly attended Eastern Kentucky University before marrying Ward on April 3, 1954. She and Ward raised their four sons in South Florida. Jane began a decades-long career as a piano and voice teacher and vocal performer. Among her impressive accomplishments in music are her numerous vocal performing roles with The Greater Miami Opera Guild and her faculty status in the music department at The University of Miami. Her music teaching career continued to flourish in Stone Mountain, Georgia after the family moved there in 1978.
Jane loved her family dearly and was loved by all. She was very active in the Episcopal Church throughout her adult life, The Daughters of the King, a supporter of Orchestra Kentucky. She volunteered at Riverview at Hobson Grove.
A funeral is scheduled Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Christ Episcopal Church. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral immediately thereafter. The family would like to thank the staffs at Massey Springs, Magnolia Village and Hospice of Southern Kentucky for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, Hospice of Southern Kentucky and SKYPAC/Orchestra Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
