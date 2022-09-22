Bowling Green – Jane Smith Coleman, age 87, died September 21, 2022 in Bowling Green, KY. Jane is survived by her brother Morris (Martha) of Franklin TN, and her four sons: Jerre (Linda) of Middletown, NY; John of Fleming Island, FL; Steve (Jennifer) of Rome, GA; and Rob (Tonya) of Allen, TX. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.