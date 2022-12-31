Bowling Green – Janet Chartier O’Hanley, age 85, of Bowling Green,Kentucky, formerly of Middletown, Rhode Island passed away peacefully Friday, December 30, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Newport, Rhode Island on Wednesday, February 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Louis J. and Ella Alice Boler Chartier. In addition to her parents, Mrs. O’Hanley was predeceased by her daughter, Jean Ellen. Her memories will be cherished by her children, Elizabeth Stamps, Anne Edward (Mike), William O’Hanley (Sabra), Alexander O’Hanley (Bridgeen), and Marianna O’Hanley; her grandchildren, Kyle, Brian and Hilary Stamps, Alyson, Andrew, Phillip and Kate Edward, John and Lauren O’Hanley, and Alexander and Bridget O’Hanley; five great-grandchildren also survive. She was a 1955 graduate of St. Catherine Academy and Newton College of The Sacred Heart (known now as Boston College) in 1959. Mrs. O’Hanley lived in Belmont, Massachusetts for 30 years where she served her family. While there, she served on the Board of Directors for Boston College Alumni Association, Board of Catholic Charities, Good Samaritan Hospice and the Boston Center for Independent Living. She was also a member of Longwood Cricket Club and the Tennis Hall of Fame. Mrs. O’Hanley retired to Middletown in 1993, where she served on the Board of the Boys and Girls Club of Newport, Young Parents Program and the Visiting Nurses Association. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. She was a former member of the Seaside Garden Club, the Designer Show House Gield, a member of Hazard’s Beach and St. Mary’s Choir. She genuinely loved being with her family and friends. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be missed by all who knew her. In her later years, she resided in Naples, Florida and Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church in Naples and Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green. A private graveside will be held at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, Rhode Island. Local arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Out of town arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, Newport, Rhode Island.
