Bowling Green - Janet Gordon Ennis age 67 passed away Sunday October 27, 2019 at her residence.
The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Noel Ennis Jr. and Sarah Ann Gordon Ennis. She was an avid UK fan and supporter of the Humane Society. She is survived by her sister Susan Cash, her brother Gordon Ennis, nieces and nephews Rick Cash (Amy), Michelle Satterly (Travis), David Ennis (Melissa), Hannah Thompson (Dale) and Chad Ennis (Jenny), sister in law Debbie Drake (Steve) and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM with a Celebration of Life at 12:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.