Oakland - Janet Marie Rose Rekewitsch passed from this world on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Ray Cauvin and AllaBelle Ashley Cauvin, who preceded her in death. Her husband, Arthur A. Rekewitsch preceded her in death, as well.
Janet was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed being a housewife and mother. She loved playing Bingo and Bunco. Every year Janet donated to The Potter's Children's Home.
Leaving to cherish her memory are two daughters: Tina Sevilla and Sheri Hart (Wes); three sons: Chuck Mefford; Terry Mefford; and Larry Mefford (Nancy). She was blessed with 13 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren; three brothers: Roger Cauvin (Myra), Leo Cauvin (Kellie) and Raymond Cauvin (Peggy). Sisters include Linda Gross (Tracy) and Connie Wilson (Gene). She had nieces and nephews that she cherished with all her heart. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Erhard Rekewitsch and sister-in-law, Ethal Schmalhurst.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Hardy & Son, Bowling Green Chapel. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery.
Hardy & Son Funeral Chapel is honored to assist with these arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.