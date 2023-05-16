SMITHS GROVE – Janet Cowden Marr, 98, of Smiths Grove died Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023 at Christian Healthcare of Bowling Green. Janet was born July 27, 1924 to the late Rennie Motley Cowden and Howard Cowden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Trent Marr in 1985.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Trent Marr Cole of Bowling Green; two sons Steve Marr (Natalie) of Bowling Green and David Marr (Lori) of Smiths Grove; seven grandchildren, who the first of these called her “NetNet” and it stuck; Shauna Damin (Derek); Tara Peden (Jeff); Jason Marr; Stephanie Shadburn (Chris); Travis Marr; Ryan Marr (Melissa); and Rachel Marr; 11 Great-Grandchildren; and four Great-Great Grandchildren.
She was a longtime, faithful member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church where she and her dear friend, Marion Barrick, were co-teachers of the Primary Age Sunday School class for 40 years; WMU member; GA leader and VBS teacher.
In the community she served as a 4-H Leader and a longtime member of the Smiths Grove Homemaker Club. She was Valedictorian of her senior class at North Warren High School and graduate of Western Kentucky State College where she majored in English. She was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed reading and oil painting in her free time and spending as much time as possible with her family swinging on her front porch at home or at her farm. When her children were involved in showing 4-H Dairy cattle, she loved going with them to area County Fairs and the Kentucky State Fair each summer.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in the Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Smiths Grove Baptist Church.
