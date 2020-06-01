Bowling Green - Janet Clark Riedel passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Janet was born March 19, 1930, in Concord, New Hampshire to the late Herman Carter Clark and Marguerite Wade Clark and was raised by her father and her stepmother Gertrude Clark after the death of her mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond William Riedel Jr., by her two sisters, Marguerite Gardner and Dorothy Philbrick, and by a son, Thomas Clark Riedel.
Janet was a retired teacher who taught fifth and sixth grade for 23 years in the Franklin County School system in Frankfort, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Thornton Academy, Saco, Maine, Gorham State Teachers College, Gorham, Maine, Georgetown College, Georgetown, Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Kentucky.
Janet was a member of Church of the Ascension (Episcopal) in Frankfort, Kentucky, for over 50 years where she was a charter member of The Order of the Daughters of the King, member of the Monday Group and served on the altar guild. She was also a charter member of the Bluegrass Colony of the National Society of New England Women where she served as recording secretary.
Survivors include two sons, Bill (Melinda) Riedel, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and John Riedel, Lexington, Kentucky, and two daughters, Donna (Bill) Forester, Nashville, Tennessee, and Jennifer Riedel, Jeffersonville, Indiana. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Susan (Steve) Richter, Stephanie (Anthony) Druen, Andrew Koenig, Stephen (Jessica) Riedel and Kevin Koenig, and six great grandchildren, Emmy and Franklin Richter, Will and Avery Druen, and Brady and Charlotte Riedel.
The family is grateful for the kindness and friendship Janet received from Massey Springs Assisted Living, Massey Springs Memory Care (The Haven), The Medical Center at Scottsville Swing Bed Unit and especially from Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green, while she lived in Bowling Green.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Church of the Ascension, 311 Washington Street, Frankfort, KY 40601.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com
